UCLA is prestigious in Dixon’s mind, but TCU’s coach not thinking about other jobs

TCU coach Jamie Dixon doesn’t like talking about other jobs, but he understands why people have linked him as a possible candidate for the opening at UCLA.

Dixon grew up in the area and has built successful programs in tough leagues such as the Big East and Big 12.

“I just never have talked about jobs out of respect for everybody involved,” Dixon said. “Then … just so happy about being here and thankful for the situation I have – the best AD [Jeremiah Donati] and best chancellor [Victor Boschini] and my family’s happy. So why would I be thinking about anything else?”

Well, because we’re talking about UCLA here. This would be similar if, say, a football power such as Notre Dame had Gary Patterson on its short list. If these types of programs call, you at least answer.

UCLA has won more national championships – 11 – than any other program in history and was home to college basketball’s most prolific dynasty in the 1960s and 1970s under legendary coach John Wooden.

Yes, the Bruins have just one national championship in the last 40 years and an argument could be made they’ve lost their place among basketball royalty. But UCLA is still UCLA, and Dixon knows it.

Dixon grew up in the Southern California area and his formative years were at the tail end of UCLA’s run followed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship run in the 1980s. Much like Texas being known for its football, LA is known for its basketball.

“For me, I grew up in it,” Dixon said. “[UCLA] was so good when I was a little kid and then the Lakers picked up after that. That was, in my mind, that’s where basketball started at UCLA, watching those games. It is what it is, but somebody’s got a job and he’s going to try to keep it I’m sure in [UCLA interim coach Murry] Bartow.”

Bartow has taken over after the school fired Steve Alford on Monday. Alford was in his sixth season with the Bruins, making three Sweet 16 runs, but was off to a disappointing start this season.

Alford replaced Dixon’s former mentor, Ben Howland, who was fired after a 10-year run that included three consecutive Final Four appearances.

For now, the UCLA talk is all speculative in regards to Dixon. It’s unclear who UCLA may even have on its shortlist.

A couple candidates with NBA ties – former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg and former Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson – have been mentioned along with Dixon.

For now, Dixon is focused on TCU and the start of Big 12 play against Baylor on Saturday. His message to the players surrounding the UCLA chatter?

“They were joking about it, so I said, ‘You’re stuck with me guys,’” Dixon said. “I got that out of the way yesterday at practice. ‘You’re stuck with me, so don’t even use that as an excuse.’”

Said senior point guard Alex Robinson: “We’re focused on winning this year. Whatever situation that is, it’s none of our business. We just have to handle what we can handle. That’s what we’re really focused on.”