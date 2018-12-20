TCU

TCU big man decides to transfer as Frogs head to Hawaii

By Drew Davison

December 20, 2018 11:36 AM

The TCU men’s basketball team is losing one of its big men.

Forward/center Angus McWilliam has filed paperwork to transfer and is in the NCAA transfer notification portal, a source confirmed.

McWilliam, a New Zealand native, played in just two games this season for the Frogs. He has been dealing with symptoms from a concussion of late.

The TCU basketball team is headed to Hawaii today for the Diamond Head Classic.

