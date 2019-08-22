Cowboys WR Amari Cooper expected to be out until season opener with plantar fasciitis

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is already excited for 2019, wants to be best WR in the NFL Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is happy to be at the Pro Bowl and is already excited for 2019, wants to be best WR in the NFL Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is happy to be at the Pro Bowl and is already excited for 2019, wants to be best WR in the NFL

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has been out since the second of training camp with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The Cowboys hope to get him back on the practice field next week, per coach Jason Garrett.

It means Cooper will miss his third straight preseason game when the Cowboys host the Houston Texans Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

With no starters playing in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cooper will be sidelined until the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants.

Cooper hopes to be fully healed but then but if not there is no doubt in his mind that he will play against the Giants. He will play through it, if necessary.

“I mean I played with a lot of foot injuries,” Cooper said. “So I’m pretty good at playing with foot injuries. But I don’t think I’m going to have to play with it.”

Cooper initially thought it had a bruised heel but later learned it was plantar fasciitis. Rest and rehab has been the therapy so far and believes he could be over it before the start of the season.

The foot is not nearly as painful as it was two weeks ago. On a scale from 1-10, he labeled his pain at three right now. He is running routes but not yet at full speed.

But Cooper reiterated that it not going to stop him from suiting up against the Giants or playing this season as it’s injury he has played through before, including his rookie year in Oakland and as a sophomore at Alabama.

“I’m not worried about it at all because I know if it does linger, it doesn’t matter,” Cooper said. “I had 1,000 yards when I played on plantar fasciitis before...my rookie year. So I’m not really worried.”

Cooper had 1,070 yards in 2015 after being picked fourth overall by the Raiders. He followed it up with 1,153 yards in 2016.

He had 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 when he missed two games and only started 12 because of injuries.

He was traded midway through last season after notching just 280 yards in six games before blowing up with 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys were hoping for even bigger returns in 2019 following a full off-season and training camp with quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper has missed out on the training camp reps but they can benefit from their work together in OTAs and minicamp.

Cooper has stayed involved in team meetings and is getting mental reps in practice. He said he asks questions in practice and sits next to Prescott in meetings.

He is not stressed about the injury, the time he has missed on the field or his stalled negotiations with the Cowboys on a contract extension.

“Nah I’m really not. Not at all,” Cooper said.

He is going to play through that too.