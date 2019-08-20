No regrets about Zeke who: Jerry Jones says he’s earned right to joke with Zeke Elliott

Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not in a joking mood when asked about hold out running back Ezekiel Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux being unhappy with his Zeke who joke from Saturday night.

Jones said sternly and seriously: I have earned the right to joke with Zeke. Let me be real clear about that. I’ve earned the right to joke with Zeke.”

Jones made his comments after announcing the signing of linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year, $64 million contract extension on a deal that came together in less than a week in a half.

It came three days after Jones was asked if rookie running back Tony Pollard was his best negotiation tool with Elliott, who has missed all of training camp and two preseason games in a contract dispute.

Pollard has accounted for 51 yards and scored a 14-yard touchdown in the Cowboys’ 14-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game in Hawaii.

Jones then quipped, Zeke who to roaring laughter before apologizing and saying he was just joking.

Arceneaux told ESPN’s Chris Mortenson that he and Elliott didn’t find the joke funny and were unhappy with Jones comments.

It drew a few laughs but neither @EzekielElliott nor agent Rocky Arceneaux found @Cowboys Jerry Jones' quip "Zeke who?" as amusing. Arceneaux: "I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke - we actually thought it was disrespectful." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 19, 2019

A source confirmed those feelings but added that it may spur some communication over the next few days.

Jones said he has not talked to Elliott since making the joke and there have been no talks with his agents.

He still expressed confidence that a deal would get done at some point.