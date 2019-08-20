Dallas Cowboys agree to contract extension with budding star linebacker Jaylon Smith

Jason Witten calls Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘beautiful comment’ Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a long-term extension with one of their young stars.

But it’s not quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper or holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott — the ones who have been the focus of so much talk during training camp.

The Cowboys did, however, reach an agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie deal and slated to be a restricted free agent after the 2019 season.

That Smith is even this position is remarkable in itself considering he had suffered a tragic knee injury during the final game of his college at Notre Dame in 2016, a Fiesta Bowl matchup against Elliott and Ohio State.

Many thought he would never play again but the Cowboys, whose team doctor Dan Cooper was the surgeon who operated on Smith, took a chance on him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He didn’t get on the field as a rookie, as he had battled nerve damage and drop foot during what was a redshirt season. He played as a reserve as 2017, starting six games and recording 99 tackles.

That was before his breakout 2018 season in which he took over at middle linebacker and notched 150 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

The contract extension is a victory for Smith and the Cowboys as it is final confirmation that he is all the way back to being the player he was expected to be at Notre Dame when he was a consensus All-American and considered a top-five draft pick before the injury.

The Cowboys could have waited on Smith but getting a deal done now locks up a foundational piece up for the future, while also serving a bargaining chip in their negotiations with Prescott, Elliott and Cooper.

The Cowboys have long stated they wanted to reward all three players with quality deals but also leaving enough room to sign other players around them.

In this case, they got one of the other players in Smith done first.