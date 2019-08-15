ESPN ranks Washington and Minnesota as more storied football programs than Texas A&M

A Florida federal district judge tossed out the latest attempt by Aggie football fans to hold onto their seats in the revamped Kyle Field in College Station. Courtesy photo

This is the time of year for “lists,” particularly when it comes to college football. They get people talking and, more often than not, rile up a number of fan bases.

A list of breakout players. A list of Heisman hopefuls. A list of the best stadiums. And so on.

ESPN opted to list the Top 50 college football programs in the last 150 seasons as the sport celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The result? Much love to Oklahoma and Texas as each has a rich history and rightfully fall into the Top 10. Texas A&M? Not so much.

The Aggies check in at No. 32 behind programs such as Minnesota (No. 29) and Washington (No. 30). That likely won’t go over well with folks in College Station.

Minnesota does boast six national championships, although those came more than 50 years ago, and a Heisman winner in Bruce Smith (1941). Washington has one national championship and 17 conference championships.

Texas A&M claims three national championships, along with producing two Heisman Trophy winners. The Aggies have won 741 games, the 24th-most all-time, and more than Minnesota and Washington and others ranked ahead of them (Michigan State, Boise State).

But, as ESPN wrote, “[A&M] had a long history of playing second fiddle to Texas in the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 South, so they up and made the leap to the Southeastern Conference in 2012, much as Arkansas had done two decades earlier. And that made a difference. In the SEC West, the Aggies play second fiddle to Alabama. And LSU. And Auburn.”

ESPN went on to say the Texas A&M “has been cursed with a long history of goodness in a sport where only greatness is revered.”

ESPN stated its goal in doing the list was to “honor the accomplishments of teams across 150 seasons and all divisions, while rewarding successful programs at the highest level in the sport’s most competitive era (the last 50 years).

Alabama ranked as the most storied program in college football history followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. Michigan, Yale, Nebraska, Texas and North Dakota State rounded out the top 10.