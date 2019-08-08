Texas A&M Aggies

Why 2020 could be the year Texas A&M football really makes a mark

Texas A&M may have high hopes in Jimbo Fisher’s second season at the helm but 2020 should makes the Aggies absolutely giddy.

A&M’s 2020 schedule has been released and there’s a good chance the Aggies could get out to a 6-0 start.

The last time that happened was 2016 under coach Kevin Sumlin. The Aggies, however, finished 8-5.

They open with three games at Kyle Field in College Station against Abilene Christian, North Texas and Colorado before playing Arkansas Sept. 26 at AT&T Stadium in the annual Southwest Classic.

The following game against Mississippi State on Oct. 3 should be their first real test. The Bulldogs have beaten A&M the past three seasons, including 28-13 at Kyle Field in 2018.

After hosting Fresno State for their last non-conference game on Oct. 10, the schedule gets tough. The Aggies play at Auburn and South Carolina before hosting Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Their final two games are likely to be their toughest: at Alabama on Nov. 21 and home against LSU on Nov. 28.

A&M, which went 9-4 in 2018, opens the season against Texas State Aug. 29.

Texas A&M 2020 football schedule:

Sept. 5

Abilene Christian

Kyle Field

Sept. 12

North Texas

Kyle Field

Sept. 19

Colorado

Kyle Field

Sept. 26

vs. Arkansas*

Arlington

Oct. 3

at Mississippi State*

Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 10

Fresno State

Kyle Field

Oct. 17

at Auburn*

Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 24

at South Carolina*

Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 7

Ole Miss*

Kyle Field

Nov. 14

Vanderbilt*

Kyle Field

Nov. 21

at Alabama*

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nov. 28

LSU*

Kyle Field

* Southeastern Conference

