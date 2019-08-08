Why 2020 could be the year Texas A&M football really makes a mark

Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack out to prove he’s among top in 2019 draft class Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack had an up-and-down college career, but he feels he's still among the top defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack had an up-and-down college career, but he feels he's still among the top defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft class.

Texas A&M may have high hopes in Jimbo Fisher’s second season at the helm but 2020 should makes the Aggies absolutely giddy.

A&M’s 2020 schedule has been released and there’s a good chance the Aggies could get out to a 6-0 start.

The last time that happened was 2016 under coach Kevin Sumlin. The Aggies, however, finished 8-5.

They open with three games at Kyle Field in College Station against Abilene Christian, North Texas and Colorado before playing Arkansas Sept. 26 at AT&T Stadium in the annual Southwest Classic.

The following game against Mississippi State on Oct. 3 should be their first real test. The Bulldogs have beaten A&M the past three seasons, including 28-13 at Kyle Field in 2018.

After hosting Fresno State for their last non-conference game on Oct. 10, the schedule gets tough. The Aggies play at Auburn and South Carolina before hosting Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Their final two games are likely to be their toughest: at Alabama on Nov. 21 and home against LSU on Nov. 28.

A&M, which went 9-4 in 2018, opens the season against Texas State Aug. 29.

Texas A&M 2020 football schedule:

Sept. 5 Abilene Christian Kyle Field Sept. 12 North Texas Kyle Field Sept. 19 Colorado Kyle Field Sept. 26 vs. Arkansas* Arlington Oct. 3 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss. Oct. 10 Fresno State Kyle Field Oct. 17 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala. Oct. 24 at South Carolina* Columbia, S.C. Nov. 7 Ole Miss* Kyle Field Nov. 14 Vanderbilt* Kyle Field Nov. 21 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 28 LSU* Kyle Field

* Southeastern Conference