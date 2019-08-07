Watch what happened when former Aggie Daylon Mack forgot to bring cinnamon rolls

Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack out to prove he’s among top in 2019 draft class Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack had an up-and-down college career, but he feels he's still among the top defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack had an up-and-down college career, but he feels he's still among the top defensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft class.

Daylon Mack won’t forget the cinnamon rolls again.

The former Texas A&M standout learned his lesson on Tuesday when a few of his Baltimore Ravens teammates loaded his truck with packing peanuts following the gaffe.

“Note to self.... Don’t forget to bring cinnamon rolls to the team meetings....” Mack wrote on his Twitter account.

Note to self.... Don’t forget to bring cinnamon rolls to the team meetings.... pic.twitter.com/CjZm18Ko87 — THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) August 7, 2019

This wasn’t just a few packing peanuts, either. His teammates did a phenomenal job with what became a viral -- and funny -- scene. Peanuts flooded the bed of his truck, as well as the inside.

Lesson learned for Mack.