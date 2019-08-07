Texas A&M Aggies
Watch what happened when former Aggie Daylon Mack forgot to bring cinnamon rolls
Daylon Mack won’t forget the cinnamon rolls again.
The former Texas A&M standout learned his lesson on Tuesday when a few of his Baltimore Ravens teammates loaded his truck with packing peanuts following the gaffe.
“Note to self.... Don’t forget to bring cinnamon rolls to the team meetings....” Mack wrote on his Twitter account.
This wasn’t just a few packing peanuts, either. His teammates did a phenomenal job with what became a viral -- and funny -- scene. Peanuts flooded the bed of his truck, as well as the inside.
Lesson learned for Mack.
