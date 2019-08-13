No. 46? ESPN’s ‘best players’ list isn’t sitting well with TCU’s Jalen Reagor

TCU WR Jalen Reagor’s goal for the 2019 season: ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff’ TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver.

If TCU receiver Jalen Reagor needed any more motivation, ESPN supplied it this week.

The sports giant released its Top 50 list of college football’s best players, and ranked TCU’s most explosive playmaker as No. 46.

Lol #46... — Reag (@TheJalenReagor) August 13, 2019

Reagor could only help but laugh, posting a laughing emoji about the list.

Reagor’s beef certainly seems justified. This is arguably the Big 12’s most explosive playmaker who is coming off a 1,000-yard season in which TCU used four different quarterbacks.

ESPN has good things to say about Reagor, writing: “The Horned Frogs’ Swiss Army knife is a threat in multiple facets. He’s a top-flight receiver (he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns last season), a ground threat (he rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns) and a return ace (he averaged 12 yards per punt return and 30 yards per kick return in ‘18). However it can, TCU will get him the ball.”

But a casual glance through the list suggests that Reagor should’ve cracked the Top 30 with other receivers such as Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb (16), Colorado’s Laviska Shenault (18), Clemson’s Tee Higgins (19), Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle (24) and Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace (27).

Reagor is coming off a sensational sophomore season in which he had 1,061 yards receiving on 72 receptions. Of his 72 catches, 44 went for either a first down or touchdown.

Reagor was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, and is on watch lists for the Maxwell Award (nation’s best player), Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver), Walter Camp Player of the Year and Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player)

TCU opens its season on Aug. 31 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.