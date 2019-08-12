TCU continues fight with NCAA over Ohio State transfer Baldwin’s immediate eligibility

TCU football cranks up the heat during practice at fall camp Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth.

TCU is taking the necessary steps to try and secure an immediate eligibility waiver for Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin.

The NCAA denied the initial waiver request earlier this month, and TCU and Baldwin’s family are in the process of appealing that decision.

The first step in that process is filing a reconsideration request to the NCAA, something that TCU intends to do by the end of the day Tuesday, sources close to the situation tell the Star-Telegram. This is a procedural step in the process of filing an appeal.

If the NCAA stands by its decision following the reconsideration request, TCU could then start the appeal process.

TCU and Baldwin are expected to have new and additional information for the NCAA to review in regards to his appeals request.

The immediate eligibility waivers continue to generate headlines in the college football world. Baldwin, as well as former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson (Missouri), are among the most notable players who have been denied immediate eligibility waivers.

Other high-profile players, though, such as former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell (Miami) and incoming Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (Georgia) have been granted waivers. Florida State announced one of its quarterbacks, Louisville transfer Jordan Travis, was granted an immediate eligibility waiver on Monday.

From the outside, it would seem like Travis and Baldwin are in similar situations. Each left programs that underwent head coaching changes and returned to their home state.

But the NCAA’s immediate eligibility waiver process is broad and vague, stating that “extenuating circumstances” have to be proven by the student athlete. The NCAA tried to strengthen its rules for student athletes obtaining such a waiver this summer.

Time will tell whether Baldwin is able to gain eligibility.

Baldwin has been limited in TCU’s fall camp so far. He had a cleanup surgery this summer after tearing his ACL during the playoffs his senior season at Austin Lake Travis in 2017.

The former 4-star recruit never saw game action as a true freshman last season at Ohio State. He was 20 of 36 for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in OSU’s spring game before deciding to transfer to TCU.

If eligible this season, Baldwin would join a QB competition that includes Kansas State transfer Alex Delton, junior Mike Collins, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan.

TCU opens its season against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.