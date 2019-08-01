Here is the NCAA’s answer on TCU QB Matthew Baldwin’s immediate eligibility request

TCU landed Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin this offseason. AP Photo

The NCAA has denied TCU quarterback Matthew Baldwin’s waiver for immediate eligibility, according to sources.

TCU is expected to file an appeal on the decision on behalf of the Ohio State transfer this week.

NCAA transfer rules require student-athletes to sit out a season, if they haven’t graduated, unless they can prove “extenuating circumstances” as a reason to obtain waiver.

For the NCAA to hear an appeal, TCU and Baldwin will have to provide new information as to why he should be granted an immediate eligibility waiver.

So, for now, Baldwin won’t be eligible to play until the 2020 season. He faced an uphill battle to see significant playing time this season with TCU’s crowded quarterbacks room.

Baldwin underwent surgery earlier this offseason, coach Gary Patterson said at Big 12 Media Days, and won’t be ready for the start of fall camp when practices get underway on Friday.

Baldwin tore his ACL during the playoffs his senior season at Austin Lake Travis in 2017, and never saw action last season as a true freshman at Ohio State.

Baldwin was 20 of 36 for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Ohio State’s spring game before opting to transfer to TCU.

TCU opens the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.