Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin sidelined for TCU’s fall camp

TCU spring football: QBs Max Duggan, Alex Delton, Justin Rogers TCU football spring practice video of quarterbacks Max Duggan, a freshman, Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, and former 4-star Justin Rogers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football spring practice video of quarterbacks Max Duggan, a freshman, Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, and former 4-star Justin Rogers.

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin won’t be ready for fall camp, TCU coach Gary Patterson said during Big 12 Media Days on Monday at AT&T Stadium.





Baldwin underwent surgery and won’t be available when TCU opens its fall camp early next month.

“He had a procedure done, so he’s basically just getting out of crutches,” said Patterson, confirming a Horned Frog Blitz report published Sunday evening.

“He’ll be close [to practice] by the time somewhere in fall camp. There’s no reason with what we have for us to push his issue, but he’s walking around now. He’ll progress like anybody else does, then he’ll progress to running. There’s no reason for us to go jump through hoops.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the surgery, Baldwin remains one of six candidates to win the starting quarterback job, barring Baldwin obtaining an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

The NCAA has yet to rule whether he’ll be cleared to play next season, as TCU filed the waiver on behalf of Baldwin last week.

Either way, it seems unlikely that he’ll get significant playing time next season.





The Frogs are expected to use fall camp to narrow their quarterback battle. Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton appears to be the favorite with junior Mike Collins, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan pushing for the job as well.

Baldwin tore his ACL during the playoffs his senior season at Austin Lake Travis in 2017, and never saw action last season as a true freshman at Ohio State. Baldwin was 20 of 36 for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Ohio State’s spring game before opting to transfer to TCU.





Patterson has made his feelings known on the transfer market, although signed off on Baldwin based on the recommendations of his coaching staff.

“My coaches all knew him more than I knew him because they had recruited him,” Patterson said. “He committed really early, you know? I don’t think either side was stuck on that’s what he was going to do until he came on his visit.”

TCU, coming off a 7-6 year, opens next season against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.