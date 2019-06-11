TCU’s linebacker depth takes big hit as one of Frogs’ top recruits won’t enroll

TCU Coach Gary Patterson Statue Is The New Selfie Spot On Campus The football coach's new statue was unveiled Saturday outside the Schollmaier arena. As people gathered to pose with Coach P, a TCU employee, Matt Coffer, talked about what the new monument will mean to people on campus. (Video by Rick Press, Sta Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The football coach's new statue was unveiled Saturday outside the Schollmaier arena. As people gathered to pose with Coach P, a TCU employee, Matt Coffer, talked about what the new monument will mean to people on campus. (Video by Rick Press, Sta

TCU’s linebacker depth took a hit earlier this week.

Dylan Jordan, a four-star linebacker prospect out of Pittsburgh (Kansas) High School, will not be enrolling in school and playing for the Frogs this fall. Instead, because of “unforeseen circumstances,” he’ll be going to the JUCO route and playing at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

“After a lot of unforeseen circumstances, I will no longer 100% be attending TCU,” Jordan wrote on Twitter. “But I am happy to remain committed to TCU! After discussion, prayer, and thought with my family I’ve decided to attend and play for FSCC for the next couple years as well as reopen my recruitment.

“Never was this my plan, but it’s always been God’s plan. Only up from here. You will be hearing my name again...SOON. Huge thanks for all the continued support.”

Jordan was the top-ranked outside linebacker in Kansas and the No. 14 outside linebacker in the nation by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder drew interest from other programs such as Nebraska, Auburn and Florida State.

Jordan would’ve given TCU much-needed depth at linebacker, too. The program saw four significant contributors depart this offseason in Ty Summers, Jawuan Johnson, Arico Evans and Alec Dunham.

Junior Garret Wallow is the most experienced returner at the position. Wallow and Montrel Wilson are listed as TCU’s starters at linebacker on the spring depth chart with Ben Wilson and DeMauryon Holmes as the top backups.

“This is a tough loss for the Frogs at the position because it’s one of those positions where depth is needed in a bad way,” said Jeremy Clark, recruiting expert and publisher of Horned Frog Blitz.

“Jordan was one of the most heavily sought after linebackers in the nation late in the process. His best attribute is what Gary Patterson demands from his defensive players -- speed.

“I don’t think Jordan would’ve made an immediate impact, but he was a player that I felt two years from now would be a name all TCU fans were well aware of.”