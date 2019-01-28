This 4-star LB committed to TCU on Monday. Why he’s a ‘perfect fit’ for Frogs’ defense

TCU added another big-time commitment to its 2019 class on Monday.

Linebacker Dylan Jordan announced his intentions to join the Frogs’ program on his Twitter account, saying he’s “extremely excited” to commit to TCU.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Jordan is a 4-star linebacker out of Pittsburg, Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He’s rated as the No. 14 outside linebacker prospect and No. 3 overall player in Kansas.

Jordan received interest from schools such as Nebraska, Auburn, Florida State, Utah and Kansas State. At the end, it was a battle between TCU and Nebraska.

Jordan, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, joins a program in TCU that is known for producing standout linebackers.

“This is a huge addition for the class,” recruiting expert and Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark said. “This is a top 15 linebacker in the nation that TCU beat out other programs for. Jordan is a perfect fit for the Frogs’ defense.





“[The 215 pounds] is a little low because he’s in track season right now but the simple fact is the kid is one of the more athletic linebackers in the nation. He’s got legit 4.5 speed and it’s known if you can’t run, you’re not going to play for Gary Patterson’s defense. TCU, particularly defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, did a fantastic job of building a relationship with Jordan and identifying him as a top target well before other programs entered the picture. That went a long way in Jordan’s decision making.

“The TCU coaches have done a fantastic job at closing out the class this recruiting cycle.”

Jordan is the third linebacker in TCU’s 2019 class, along with Aledo’s Wyatt Harris and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Zach Marcheselli. Thomas Armstrong, who is expected to play mostly defensive end, could also see time at linebacker.

TCU will have to replace four linebackers from last season’s team, including Ty Summers, Arico Evans, Jawuan Johnson and Alec Dunham. Garret Wallow is the most productive linebacker returning next season.

TCU has the No. 28 recruiting class in 2019, according to 247 Sports.