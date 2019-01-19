TCU lands big-time commitment from grad transfer DE Shameik Blackshear

TCU landed a big-time commitment on Saturday.

South Carolina defensive end Shameik Blackshear announced his intentions to join TCU as a grad transfer.

Thank you to @TCUCoachP for giving me the opportunity to play my last year of eligibility at TCU #CarterBoys19 pic.twitter.com/Z6yf1q5hcb — Shameik Blackshear (@SBlackshear91) January 19, 2019

The Frogs had another significant grad transfer commit to the program earlier this week when Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced he’d join the program.

Blackshear provides depth to a position of need for TCU. The Frogs starting defensive ends from last season, Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier, have graduated and are preparing for the NFL Draft. Michael Epley is also gone from the program.

Blackshear will have a chance to compete for snaps next season. This is a guy who had 34 tackles and a sack during his career at South Carolina. He played in 13 games last season, including two starts.