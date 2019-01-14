Schedule change: TCU and K-State to move from Thursday to Saturday

The TCU football team won’t have a Thursday night game in 2019. At least in the regular season.

TCU and Kansas State have mutually agreed to move a scheduled Thursday Oct. 17 game to Saturday Oct. 19, at the request of the Big 12 and its television partners FOX Sports and ESPN.

TCU will be coming off a bye going into that game. The Frogs have defeated the Wildcats in each of the past two seasons, and hold a 4-3 advantage since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

TCU starts its 2019 season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.

