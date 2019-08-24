Appreciate the white jersey vs. Texans; Cowboys to wear blue a record 8 times in 2019

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Are you a superstitious Cowboys fan?

Well, your patience is about to be tested in a 2019 season when the Cowboys will wear those historically bad-luck blue jerseys eight times, the most ever in team history.

The Cowboys are known for their white jerseys at home dating back to 1960 under Tex Schramm to give fans a chance to see the different colored jerseys of visiting team.

Because the colored jersey was the traditional home jersey for most other teams, the Cowboys wore their white jersey more often than not.

That they lost a few big games when they were forced to wear their blue jersey resulting in them becoming a bad omen. Some opposing teams began forcing them to wear blue on the road.

Truth is, the Cowboys are 67-70-1 all-time in the blue jersey.

In 2019, the Cowboys are putting the taboo on themselves. They will wear the road blue jersey eight times. They will wear white six times. They will wear their color rush jersey twice.

So when the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans Saturday at AT&T Stadium it will be one of the few times they wear white in 2019 when they will wear them the fewest times in a season in team history.

Five things to Watch in Saturday’s game vs. the Texans:

How long with the starters play?

The third preseason game is considered the dress rehearsal for the season. Dak Prescott is 9 for 9 passing in the first two games. Can he stay perfect? Will get the Cowboys in the end zone? Can can he stay healthy behind an offensive line that will be without Tyron Smith and Zack Martin again?

Can Tony Pollard continue to shine?

Rookie running back Tony Pollard has certainly given the team something to get exciting about with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out in Cabo in a contract dispute. Pollard has nine attempts for 58 yards in two preseason games, including a 14-yard touchdown run. Elliott is still in Cabo and there has been no movement on talks.

Will Sean Lee make his preseason debut?

Strong side linebacker Sean Lee has missed the first two preseason games with a minor knee sprain. But he is planning on getting some reps against the Houston Texans.

“I feel great,” Lee said. “Being back with the guys is something I always enjoy, and the trainers did an unbelievable job. I’m ready to keep building and get ready for the season and continue to progress off this week.”

Can Devin Smith make a play for the roster?

WR Devin Smith, a former second-round bust with the New York Jets looking to resurrect his career, has made a steady climb up the Cowboys depth chart over the past couple of weeks of camp and now finds himself in prime position to claim a roster spot. Smith needs to continue to make plays, but the opportunity is there. Noah Brown’s injury and Jon’vea Johnson’s penchant for drops has opened the door wide open for the former Ohio State star.

Can Brett Maher be perfect?

Kicker Brett Maher will remain a topic of discussion until he stops missing kicks in games. He has missed a kick in the first two preseason games. He has missed kicks practice. Coach Jason Garrett remains behind him because of his early success with the Cowboys last season. But his late-season inconsistency has carried over into the preseason. It’s ironic he earned the job last season partly because of a 57-yarder he made against the Texans in the preseason finale. He is facing the Texans Saturday needing to prove himself again.