Tyrone Crawford did what he had to do in Florida bar fight, hopes league sees his side

In speaking for the first time on the Florida bar fight in March that has him potentially facing an NFL suspension, Dallas Cowboys defensive Tyrone Crawford offered no excuses.

The Cowboys team captain threw himself on the mercy of the court, based on his past reputation.

“I am going to let God take it,” Crawford said Thursday. “I can’t speak on it too much. I am going to let God take it and handle everything, however it works out it works out. Hopefully, they see my side.”

The NFL has launched an investigation under the personal conduct policy. But Crawford said he has yet to speak to the league about the matter.

Per sources, Crawford got involved in the bar fight on March 15 in an attempt to render aid to his brother.

Crawford was accused of throwing a punch at an individual and instigating a fight at Coyote Ugly.

After being removed from the bar, Crawford is alleged to have hit and threw punches at security personnel and “charged” at a police officer and “pushed between the officer and the defendant’s party” to keep officers from restraining someone in Crawford’s party, according to the police affidavit.

Crawford was eventually charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly.

He had those charges resolved in July when he agreed to enter a diversion program. The charges will be dismissed if he completes the diversion program that includes anger management and staying out of trouble for six months.

“I handled the situation the best of my abilities,” Crawford said. “I did what I had to do as best I could. I am trying to put it past me and maintain my focus on football.”

Crawford is able to turn his focus on football again after finally being cleared to come off the physically unable to perform list this week and practice with his teammates for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in the off-season.

It was an injury that bothered him in 2018 that got re-aggravated during off-season workouts, prompting the surgery.

He missed all of OTAs, minicamp and training camp in Oxnard, Calif. He has participated in individual drills the past couple of days but will continue to sit out the entire preseason.

It’s about being smart and cautious so he can be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants in what will be his first action since the divisional playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last January.

“Obviously, the last game was a bad game, the last time I was able to put on the pads,” Crawford said. “I am excited to get going. The way this defense is balling I want to be balling with them.”

Crawford, an eight-year veteran, is a co-captain and team leader for the Cowboys. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2018.