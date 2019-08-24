Watch Joe Thomas block punt, score touchdown for Dallas Cowboys

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Thomas blocked a Houston Texans punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Dallas Cowboys an early 14-0 lead Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

Thomas blocked punter Trevor Daniel at about the 30-yard line and after inadvertently kicking the ball at about the 17 Thomas beat Daniel to the ball in the end zone for the score.

The Cowboys lead the Texans 17-0 halfway through the second quarter.

