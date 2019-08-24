Texans could be without leading rusher Lamar Miller after injury vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans staff check on running back Lamar Miller (26) after he suffered an unknown injury in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
AP PHOTO
ARLINGTON
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller left the field on a cart after an injury in his team’s first series Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys ‘defensive tackle Maliek Collins hit Miller on Houston’s second play from scrimmage. Miller’s left knee appeared to take the brunt of Collins’ hit.
