Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott most resembles this legendary quarterback

Does Dak Prescott remind you more of Troy Aikman or Tony Romo?

Neither, according to Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones.

Jones said Prescott most resembles the Patriot’s six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady during his show on KRLD/105.3 The Fan.

“Now, we know Tom Brady and he’s no Tom Brady,” Jones quickly added. “ I didn’t say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams.”

Jones said Prescott will on teams that play better defense than others and provide better protection than others.

“I think we got us one in Dak,” he said.

