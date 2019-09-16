Dak Prescott’s historic start conjures Cowboys’ memories of Meredith, White and Romo

Dak Prescott, “I’ve always been doubted. I always accept it.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

Dak Prescott is off to the best start of his career and he’s got the numbers to prove it.

Prescott’s seven touchdown passes in the first two weeks are the most by a Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback since Don Meredith had seven in the first two games in 1966.

His 42-yard run in Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins is the second-longest in team history behind Danny White’s 48-yard run in 1980.

Prescott now has 34 wins in his first 50 starts in the NFL, which ties him for seventh most of all-time behind Tom Brady, Russel Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner, Tony Romo and Matt Ryan.

Since 2016, only Tom Brady has won more games than Prescott.

On Sunday, he completed 18 consecutive passes to tie his career-high, which is the second-longest stretch in team history behind Brandon Weeden’s 21 in a row over the span of five games in 2014-2015.

The Cowboys have scored 76 points in their first two games, which ranks fifth all-time in team history. Dallas has nine touchdowns in the first two weeks this season. The didn’t score their ninth touchdown in 2018 until Week 6.

Prescott’s 142.9 QB rating through two weeks is second only to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (145.2). His 82.3 completion percentage is the best in the league.

In his first 50 starts, his 66.8 completion percentage ranks behind only Warner’s 66.9.

The Cowboys (2-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-2) at noon Sunday.