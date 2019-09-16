Dallas Cowboys

What New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees injury means for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4

Drew Brees will have surgery to repair a thumb injury and is expected to miss at least six weeks, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Brees could have the surgery as early as today (Monday).

Brees tore a ligament in his thumb in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and did not play the rest of the game. The Saints lost 27-9.

This means the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) will not face Brees when the teams meet at the Superdome in Week 4 on Sept. 29. That is a Sunday night game on NBC.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees against the Rams and threw for 165 yards on 17 of 30 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. He’s started 29 games in his five-year career since being drafted in the first round in 2014. The Saints (1-1) are at the Seattle Seahawks this week.

