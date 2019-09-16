Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records
Dak Prescott, “I’ve always been doubted. I always accept it.”
This could be ugly.
The Miami Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 in their first two losses this season and limp into AT&T Stadium to play the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys improved to 2-0 with another 31-21 dominating win in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins. The Dolphins were blanked by the Patriots 43-0.
Dallas Cowboys (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-2)
When: Noon Sunday
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
What: The Cowboys’ offense looked dominant again, especially in the second half against the Redskins. They scored on their last five possessions to take control of the game. The defense had a better day, holding Washington
X factor: Dallas last started 3-0 in 2008. But don’t get too giddy. They finished 9-7 that season and missed the playoffs.
TV: KDFW/Ch. 4
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan
Line: Cowboys -20.5
