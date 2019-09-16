Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Dak Prescott, “I’ve always been doubted. I always accept it.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the criticism he hears from NFL defenders, most recently Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

This could be ugly.

The Miami Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 in their first two losses this season and limp into AT&T Stadium to play the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys improved to 2-0 with another 31-21 dominating win in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins. The Dolphins were blanked by the Patriots 43-0.

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: The Cowboys’ offense looked dominant again, especially in the second half against the Redskins. They scored on their last five possessions to take control of the game. The defense had a better day, holding Washington

X factor: Dallas last started 3-0 in 2008. But don’t get too giddy. They finished 9-7 that season and missed the playoffs.

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -20.5