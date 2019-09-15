Dallas Cowboys keep it rolling as Dak and offense turn it on late against Redskins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

The Dallas Cowboys took control in the second half and improved to 2-0 after taking out the Washington Redskins 31-21 at FedExField Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys scored on five consecutive possessions to close out the game. Dak Prescott threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 26 of 30 passing. He threw his first interception on a tipped pass in the first half.

Prescott also rushed five times for 69 yards, including a long of 42 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Receivers Devin Smith, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper caught touchdown passes from Prescott. Smith’s came on a 51-yard strike to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

The Cowboys outgained the Redskins 474 to 255.