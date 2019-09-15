Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for 2-0 start against Washington Redskins

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Here are 5 things to watch in Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins, led by the Cowboys returning to the scene of the watershed loss of a year ago, sparking the trade for Amari Cooper.
Comments