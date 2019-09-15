Dallas Cowboys

Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for 2-0 start against Washington Redskins

Week 2 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Redskins

Clarence Hill says Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a full workload and gives you five other players to watch as the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2. By
The Dallas Cowboys go for a 2-0 start against the Washington Redskins at noon Sunday.

The game airs on KDFW/Ch. 4.

The Cowboys beat the New York Giants 35-17 in Week 1. The Redskins lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 32-27.

Follow along right here for all of the news, scores and highlights from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
