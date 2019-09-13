Jerry Jones admits Dallas Cowboys got lucky with Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott says Jerry Jones is doing exactly what he said he was going to do: ‘He’s keeping the core together’ Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows he got lucky.

Dak Prescott has become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and Jones says if everyone is being honest, they didn’t see it coming.

Prescott was selected in the fourth round (135th overall) in the 2016 draft. How was he viewed? He was the eighth quarterback taken that April.

Remember, he was third on the depth chart that training camp behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore before they both were injured and he was thrust into the starting role. It has worked out, of course, but Jones admitted on KRLD/105.3 The Fan that no one really knew.

“Anybody [who] tells you that they saw Dak doing this coming out of college is — doesn’t have their memory on right,” Jones said. “He has evolved. He’s doing things out there right now that is rewarding to everybody involved. But that’s a progression. He’s evolved. That’s what you hope for.”

Jones said as a player evolves from college into a pro the mind can play tricks on the evaluations from the past.

“Player evaluation has a way, as it evolves, then you see it, it makes you articulate and think about things that you saw two years earlier and you confuse what you’re just seeing with what you thought you saw two years earlier.”

The biggest factor that has helped Prescott win so much during his first three seasons is how much he works and prepares, Jones said.

“His ability to focus on getting better, his ability to carry from the classroom to the field,” he said. “You just see he’s taking the ball where it’s supposed to go, relatively speaking, now. And that alone will make an improvement.”

A multi-year deal for Prescott could be coming soon, Jones said after Sunday’s season-opening win. Besides his success on the field, Prescott has all the hallmarks of a “face of the franchise” player that is likely to help Jones sign a big check when the time comes.

“I want to emphasize Dak takes what’s there and he improves on it. He works on it,” Jones said. “He’s a tremendously hard worker. And if you really look at common ground with the top quarterbacks as they have been in the NFL for generations, they all have a work ethic. They all really are focused and they are all continually trying to get better. I think Romo might look like that he was a little nonchalant about things, but he wasn’t. He was just driven to take each nuance and get better. And, so, I think that’s Dak.”

