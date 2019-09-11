Dak Prescott named NFC offensive player of the week, still waiting on imminent deal

Dak Prescott says Jerry Jones is doing exactly what he said he was going to do: ‘He’s keeping the core together’ Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do."

Quarterback Dak Prescott has something else to use against the Cowboys in his contract negotiations.

He was named NFC offensive player of the week for his career best performance in the 35-17 victory against the New York Giants in the season opener.

He completed 23 of 32 passes for 405 yards and a career-high tying four touchdown passes with no interceptions and a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3.

He and Tony Romo are the only quarterbacks in Cowboys history with 400 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Prescott is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to open a season with 400 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His 405 yards were the most for a Cowboys quarterback in a season opener.Prescott became the first quarterback in team history to have a perfect 158.3 passer rating and only the 30th quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that.

It has only given him more leverage against the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, who said after Sunday’s game that a deal was imminent.

He then tried to clarify on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday when asked what imminent meant.

“It means ready to take place, close, near, about to happen, those types of things,” Jones said.

But Jones added later, “As I’ve said so many times, nothing happens until both parties decide that what they’re seeing and that it’s time to go. Nothing ever. I was asked my opinion. I think that we are fast approaching an agreement. Then that’s relative maybe to where we’ve been. On the other hand, that might be my opinion. It sure might not be Dak’s opinion. When Dak expresses his opinion or his agent expresses their opinion that may be different than my opinion. And, so, that can go on for a long time. So, when somebody asks your opinion on whether something’s done that takes two to do it, they’re speaking just from their perspective, and in my mind we were fast approaching a deal.”

It also takes two to tango.