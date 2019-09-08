QB Dak Prescott, OC Kellen Moore make it look easy in opening blowout win vs. Giants

‘We don’t do nothin’ but win.’ Cowboys fans hyped for 2019 season The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team.

As season openers go, things couldn’t have gone better for the Dallas Cowboys in a 35-17 victory against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

There is likely no containing the excitement from a desperate fan base that has been longing for a return to greatness.

With running back Ezekiel Elliott back from a 41-day training camp holdout and the richest contract for an RB in NFL history, everything was in place for the Cowboys to start the season with a bang before 90,353 fans at Jerry World.

The fireworks, however, came from quarterback Dak Prescott, who is looking for a contract extension of his own, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who opened up a can of new offensive ingenuity all over the Giants.

Prescott had a career-best performance, completing 23 of 32 passes for 405 yards and a career-high tying four touchdown passes, as the Cowboys turned a 21-7 halftime lead into a 35-10 laugher by third quarter.

Moore’s offense totaled 494 yards, which is the fifth-most in a season opener in franchise history, as he looked nothing like a precocious neophyte calling plays.

Five Things to From Cowboys 35-17 victory:

1. OC Kellen Moore wows in first look

Prescott will get all headlines for what was the best performance of his career, but Moore was nothing less than sensational in his first game calling plays. Prescott completed passes to seven different receivers. Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb both had over 100 yards. Cobb made his presence felt in the slot with blank catches and a touchdown. Tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin both caught touchdowns. Prescott converted two third downs with runs from the zone read. There were bunch sets, pre-snap motion and even a deep pass to fullback Jamize Olawale. Moore called a deep shot to Cooper to open the second half on a play action.

Again, Moore showed it all and the offense executed effortlessly.

2. QB Dak Prescott showing why he is betting on himself

Prescott has yet to sign a long-term contract extension because he is betting on himself that he can get more than the Cowboys are offering. Prescott is not pressed. He believes in himself. He said the light clicked on for him last year and he is more comfortable and confident than ever. It showed against the Giants and Prescott played the game like he was playing pitch and catch in the backyard in what was easily the finest performance of his career.

Prescott, who had 455 yards passing in an overtime win against the Eagles last season, spread the ball around, showed pin-point accuracy on the deep ball, as well as crossing patterns and slants over the middle. He also had two carries for 14 yards on designed runs. He did not scramble one time.

Jerry Jones said after the game that an extension is imminent and could be done in a matter of days.

3. Zeke Elliott’s first game back

Elliott didn’t have big numbers in his first outing after missing all of training camp and the preseason in a contract dispute before signing a six-year, $90 million extension. The Cowboys were smart in how they used him with just 11 carries for 53 yards. But his presence was felt against a Giants defense so focused on stopping the run that it resulted in a number of big plays down the field. Elliott had a 10-yard touchdown to make it 35-10 in the third quarter and he sat out the fourth quarter. Rookie Tony Pollard had 13 carries for 24 yards to help take the load off. The most important thing is that Elliott did not suffer a soft tissue injury, considering he hadn’t played football or been tackled since last season.

4. Containing Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The Cowboys gave up a 59-yard run to Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley on his first carry. It lead to 1-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead by the Giants. Although Barkley finished with 120 yards on 11 carries, he was largely a non-factor as the Cowboys offense made the Giants one-dimensional and quarterback Eli Manning was unable to deliver. They opened the game 0-5 on third down. The Giants had over 400 yards, including 306 by Manning, but they didn’t get it done when it mattered most against a Cowboys defense that bent at times but never broke. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack and forced fumble.

5. Up Next

The Cowboys play at the Washington Redskins in search of their first 2-0 start since 2015. The Redskins are 0-1 after a 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which they led 17-0. The big question is what else will come over the next week, perhaps a possible contract extension for Prescott? The price is only going up with every passing day and passing game like he had against the Giants.