Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore receive high praise after Dallas Cowboys’ impressive half

'He's so sweet.' Dak Prescott responds to Ezekiel Elliott saying he wants to finish career with him Dak Prescott said he has no timetable set on getting his contract extension ironed out during the season. "I don't want to blur my mind," he said.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense looked impressive as they took a 21-7 halftime lead against Eli Manning and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott, who is looking for a big contract extension, and first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after getting high praise for the first half.

Prescott threw for 256 yards and three scores on 20 of 26 passing. That’s the most first-half passing yards in his career. He only threw for more than 256 yards in an entire game five times in 2018.

He threw touchdowns to Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper.

Ezekiel Elliott has 26 yards on seven carries.

Dallas outgained New York 305 to 181 and dominated the time of possession, 19:16 to 10:44.

Much of the social media commentary was about Prescott having an upper hand in contract negotiations with the Cowboys after his outstanding first half.