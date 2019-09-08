Live updates: Dallas Cowboys open against the New York Giants

‘We don’t do nothin’ but win.’ Cowboys fans hyped for 2019 season The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team.

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2019 season against the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys swept the two-game series in 2018.

The game will be telecast on KDFW/Ch. 4.

Follow all of the action, news updates and scores from the reporters on the scene from right here.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW