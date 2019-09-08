Live updates: Dallas Cowboys open against the New York Giants

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
The Dallas Cowboys officially added RB Ezekiel Elliott to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. To make room for Elliott on the roster, the Cowboys released veteran Alfred Morris.
