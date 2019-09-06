New video shows Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford lucky to be alive after bar brawl, police incident

Tyrone Crawford arrives at East Dallas Boys and Girls Club Dallas Cowboys Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence helped give away 100 bikes to kids at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence helped give away 100 bikes to kids at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club.

In case you needed the heads up, don’t get on the wrong side of Tyrone Crawford.

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackle can handle himself in a bar fight.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Crawford can be seen landing several haymakers on security guards after a brawl broke out at Coyote Ugly in Panama City, Fla., in March.

That’s not so surprising, seeing as Crawford is a 29-year-old NFL veteran who fights other huge men for a living.

What is surprising? Crawford was only charged with a misdemeanor. You can clearly see him clock several guards as the fight spread from inside the bar to the exit. Plus, towards the end of the fracas, Crawford can be seen interrupting police officers in the process of handcuffing his friend.

Other police have to pull him away. In retrospect, Crawford is not only lucky to be charged with only a misdemeanor, but that he wasn’t shot by a police officer after he interfered with an arrest.

Crawford settled the charge in July. TMZ reports that Crawford can get the charge dropped by taking an anger management class and staying out of trouble for six months.

The NFL, of course, could still levy a suspension for Crawford violating the league’s conduct policy.