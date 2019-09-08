Dallas Cowboys
Watch Dallas Cowboys score first TD of season as Blake Jarwin picks up where he left off
The Dallas Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the 2019 season and it looked a whole lot like their last regular-season game of 2018.
Blake Jarwin caught a 28-yard pass from Dak Prescott to tie the game against the New York Giants 7-7 late in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. The score capped a an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
Jarwin had a career high 119 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches against the Giants in the Cowboys’ 36-35 win on Dec. 30 in New York.
