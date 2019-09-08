Dallas Cowboys

Watch Dallas Cowboys score first TD of season as Blake Jarwin picks up where he left off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
The Dallas Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the 2019 season and it looked a whole lot like their last regular-season game of 2018.

Blake Jarwin caught a 28-yard pass from Dak Prescott to tie the game against the New York Giants 7-7 late in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. The score capped a an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Jarwin had a career high 119 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches against the Giants in the Cowboys’ 36-35 win on Dec. 30 in New York.

