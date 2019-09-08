Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys inactives against New York Giants include top draft pick Trysten Hill
The Dallas Cowboys’ top pick in the 2019 draft will not be active for the season opener Sunday against the New York Giants.
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill is a healthy scratch for the 3:25 p.m. Sunday game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys selected him in the second round with the 58th overall pick in the NFL draft in April.
Another healthy scratch is defensive end Taco Charlton. Charlton practiced all week.
Other Cowboy inactives include free safety Darian Thompson, safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Luke Gifford, center Adam Redmond and guard Brandon Knight.
