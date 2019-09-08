Dallas Cowboys inactives against New York Giants include top draft pick Trysten Hill

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator & defensive line coach Rod Marinelli coaches rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill (79) on the sidelines during the Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

The Dallas Cowboys’ top pick in the 2019 draft will not be active for the season opener Sunday against the New York Giants.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill is a healthy scratch for the 3:25 p.m. Sunday game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys selected him in the second round with the 58th overall pick in the NFL draft in April.

Another healthy scratch is defensive end Taco Charlton. Charlton practiced all week.

Other Cowboy inactives include free safety Darian Thompson, safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Luke Gifford, center Adam Redmond and guard Brandon Knight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW