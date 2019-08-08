A star rookie was involved in the first fight of Dallas Cowboys training camp

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

The easiest way to know if the Dallas Cowboys are ready to play preseason games is if they start to get chippy with one another.

That day arrived on Wednesday when right tackle La’el Collins and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill engaged in the first official fight of training camp.

Hill got knocked down by guard Joe Looney and then Collins fell on top of him. The two then exchanged punches.

The smartest thing they did was keep their helmets on.

“That’s one thing about football. You hit each other enough, it’ll come out,” Collins said afterward.

Maliek Collins had a rest day so Hill worked with the first team for the first time.

Maliek Collins is a free agent after the season. The Cowboys have not made any overtures toward addressing his contract, putting his future in Dallas limbo. He is expected to be in such demand on the market that he may be too expensive for a Cowboys roster that already has a lot of money invested in tackle Tyrone Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Lael Collins.

“Not at all,” Collins said when asked if he worried about his future. “ I just worry being the best football player I can be. That’s what it comes down to. If it’s meant to be it will happen.”