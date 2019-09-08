Dallas Cowboys

Watch Jason Witten score first touchdown in over a year and 69th of career

Jason Witten: Dallas Cowboys’ expectations have been set

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said expectations have been set high after the maturity the team showed in 2018. By
ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scored his first touchdown in over a year when he caught a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott and strolled in untouched in the second quarter.

The Cowboys lead the New York Giants 14-7 at AT&T Stadium. Tight end Blake Jarwin scored the Cowboys’ first TD on a 28-yard pass from Prescott.

It’s the 69th touchdown catch of Witten’s career and his first since Dec. 10, 2017, against the Giants in New York.

Witten spent the 2018 season in the Monday Night Football television booth but returned to the Cowboys in February.

