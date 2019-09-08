Watch Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott score his first touchdown in 2019

Ezekiel Elliott talks new contract with Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history.

Ezekiel Elliott scored his first touchdown of 2019 late in the third quarter Sunday.

His 10-yard scoring run pushed the Dallas Cowboys’ lead to 35-10 over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It capped a seven-play, 89-yard drive.

Elliott, who missed all of training camp while holding out during a contract negotiation, has 53 yards on 13 carries through the first three quarters.

