Watch Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott score his first touchdown in 2019

Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history.
ARLINGTON

Ezekiel Elliott scored his first touchdown of 2019 late in the third quarter Sunday.

His 10-yard scoring run pushed the Dallas Cowboys’ lead to 35-10 over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It capped a seven-play, 89-yard drive.

Elliott, who missed all of training camp while holding out during a contract negotiation, has 53 yards on 13 carries through the first three quarters.

