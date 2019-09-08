Watch Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott score his first touchdown in 2019

Ezekiel Elliott talks new contract with Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history.
By
ARLINGTON
Ezekiel Elliott scored his first touchdown of 2019 late in the third quarter Sunday.
His 10-yard scoring run pushed the Dallas Cowboys’ lead to 35-10 over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It capped a seven-play, 89-yard drive.
Elliott, who missed all of training camp while holding out during a contract negotiation, has 53 yards on 13 carries through the first three quarters.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense looked impressive as they took a 21-7 halftime lead against Eli Manning and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott has 256 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 26 passing.
