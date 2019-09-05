Dallas Cowboys
Zeke who? That’s who! Jerry Jones presents Ezekiel Elliott with funny shirt
Jerry Jones calls signing of Ezekiel Elliott ‘milestone contract for milestone person and player’
What would the Ezekiel Elliott press conference be without the perfect photo opportunity?
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never misses a chance to add some humor to an event and he didn’t disappoint Thursday afternoon at official press conference announcing Elliott’s six-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys.
Jones, who famously quipped early in the preseason “Zeke who?” after an impressive camp for rookie running back Tony Pollard, unveiled a shirt to Elliott that read “Zeke who?” on the front and “That’s who” on the back.
“As is customary, we take shots,” Jones said. “I want to present Zeke with his new jersey that I want him to wear.”
Elliott got a big laugh out of it as he posed holding the shirt with Jones.
“I think it’s pretty funny. I was thinking about doing the same thing,” he said.
Replied Jones, “Great minds.”
Comments