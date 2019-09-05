Zeke who? That’s who! Jerry Jones presents Ezekiel Elliott with funny shirt

Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO

What would the Ezekiel Elliott press conference be without the perfect photo opportunity?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never misses a chance to add some humor to an event and he didn’t disappoint Thursday afternoon at official press conference announcing Elliott’s six-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys.

Jones, who famously quipped early in the preseason “Zeke who?” after an impressive camp for rookie running back Tony Pollard, unveiled a shirt to Elliott that read “Zeke who?” on the front and “That’s who” on the back.

“As is customary, we take shots,” Jones said. “I want to present Zeke with his new jersey that I want him to wear.”

Elliott got a big laugh out of it as he posed holding the shirt with Jones.

“I think it’s pretty funny. I was thinking about doing the same thing,” he said.

Replied Jones, “Great minds.”

Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

