Rams’ Todd Gurley congratulates Zeke after record-setting deal with Dallas Cowboys

Todd Gurley is no longer the highest-paid running back in the NFL and that’s fine with him.

The Los Angeles Rams star, who is starting his fifth season, congratulated Ezekiel Elliott for signing his six-year, $90 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter Wednesday night.

“Yessir, congrats,” Gurley posted, along with a king crown emoji. Elliott replied, “Appreciate it, brotha.”

Elliott’s deal, which includes $50 million guaranteed, is the richest contract for a running back in league history, eclipsing Gurley’s deal from a year ago, which is for $60 million over four years, including $45 million guaranteed.

