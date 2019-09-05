Dallas Cowboys
Rams’ Todd Gurley congratulates Zeke after record-setting deal with Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott talks new contract with Dallas Cowboys
Todd Gurley is no longer the highest-paid running back in the NFL and that’s fine with him.
The Los Angeles Rams star, who is starting his fifth season, congratulated Ezekiel Elliott for signing his six-year, $90 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter Wednesday night.
“Yessir, congrats,” Gurley posted, along with a king crown emoji. Elliott replied, “Appreciate it, brotha.”
Elliott’s deal, which includes $50 million guaranteed, is the richest contract for a running back in league history, eclipsing Gurley’s deal from a year ago, which is for $60 million over four years, including $45 million guaranteed.
