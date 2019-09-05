Dallas Cowboys

Rams’ Todd Gurley congratulates Zeke after record-setting deal with Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott talks new contract with Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history. By
Up Next
Ezekiel Elliott is a holdout no more as he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract, including a whopping $50M in guaranteed money to make him the richest running back in NFL history. By

Todd Gurley is no longer the highest-paid running back in the NFL and that’s fine with him.

The Los Angeles Rams star, who is starting his fifth season, congratulated Ezekiel Elliott for signing his six-year, $90 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter Wednesday night.

“Yessir, congrats,” Gurley posted, along with a king crown emoji. Elliott replied, “Appreciate it, brotha.”

Elliott’s deal, which includes $50 million guaranteed, is the richest contract for a running back in league history, eclipsing Gurley’s deal from a year ago, which is for $60 million over four years, including $45 million guaranteed.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  