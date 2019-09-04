Brother Zeke is back with the family, Dallas Cowboys’ teammates say

DeMarcus Lawrence on Ezekiel Elliott’s return: ‘We believed and trusted in [Jerry Jones’] process’ Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Jerry Jones told the team that Ezekiel Elliott would rejoin the team eventually. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Jerry Jones told the team that Ezekiel Elliott would rejoin the team eventually.

Ezekiel Elliott was back with his brothers Wednesday morning.

For his Dallas Cowboys’ teammates, it was more like reconnecting with a relative, and not just having their top running back in the fold four days before the season opener against the New York Giants.

That’s how it felt for center Travis Frederick.

“Guys were just excited to see him. It was less about ‘thank God you’re here, thank God you got your deal done’ and more about ‘man, I’ve missed you. I haven’t seen you in a month!’”

Elliott and the Cowboys agreed early Wednesday to a six-year, $90 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed.

Frederick said it felt weird without Elliott around for training camp. Elliott started a 40-day holdout the night the team flew to Oxnard, Calif., to start training camp.

“These are real relationships that we grow over time. We spend so much time together it really is a family deal,” he said. “Like one of your brothers has shipped off to do a semester abroad and then all of sudden comes back. It’s just a good reuniting feeling.”

Linebacker Jaylon Smith, who signed a multi-year deal last month, wasn’t concerned whether Elliott returned in time for Week 1.

“It’s all part of the plan, that’s the way I look at it. Happy to have him here. Now it’s time to go get a win,” Smith said. “We knew he was going to do what was best for him. It’s just business. That’s all it was. I’m happy to see him get his contract. That’s my brother so it’s a great thing to be able to play with him. He’s a great player and even better of a teammate and brother.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Elliott has been with the team in spirit.

“Mr. [Jerry] Jones gave us the notification that No. 21 was going to be back so we believed and trusted in his process and we’re here now,” Lawrence said.

Right tackle La’el Collins, who signed a multi-year deal on Monday, gave Elliott a big hug when he saw him Wednesday morning at The Star.

More deals could be coming soon, including a deal for quarterback Dak Prescott.

“We know his day is coming. We’ll let it take care of itself,” Collins said. “It’s really important. He’s family. We know that day is coming. It’s just a matter of time.”

