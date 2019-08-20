Twitter reaction to Jaylon Smith signing long-term deal with Dallas Cowboys

Watch linebacker Jaylon Smith dance with Cowboys cheerleaders and kids during holiday hospital visit Watch linebacker Jaylon Smith dance with Cowboys cheerleaders and kids during holiday hospital visit Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch linebacker Jaylon Smith dance with Cowboys cheerleaders and kids during holiday hospital visit

The Dallas Cowboys announcement that they’ve signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a long-term deal surprised a lot of people.

But it shouldn’t have.

Smith, who was poised to be a top 10 pick before a knee injury in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl pushed him to the second round, has proven to be one of the best in the NFL. Smith missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from surgery to repair the injury.

Still, the Cowboys inking Smith before quarterback Dak Prescott or running back Ezekiel Elliott caused some to scratch their heads on social media.

“He has never complained, never wavered, never missed a workout,” Jerry Jones said during the press conference to announce the deal. “It’s really a great privilege.”

Smith has played in each of the 32 games the past two seasons, including 22 starts. He has 202 tackles in two seasons in the NFL.

Three years ago, a devastating knee injury put Jaylon Smith's football future in some doubt.



In 2018, Smith played 95.31% of Dallas' defensive snaps, starting every game with 121 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4 sacks and 2 FF, being named to the Pro Bowl.



Jaylon Smith: This is a long-term thing. For me it's about being a Dallas Cowboy for life. Understanding the brand equity that it holds, aligning it with my brand, and being able to take advantage of every opportunity. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 20, 2019

Jaylon Smith: “For one, the No. 1 place that I wanted to go, for my entire life, in the NFL draft was the Dallas Cowboys.” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 20, 2019

