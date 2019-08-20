Dallas Cowboys
Twitter reaction to Jaylon Smith signing long-term deal with Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys announcement that they’ve signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a long-term deal surprised a lot of people.
But it shouldn’t have.
Smith, who was poised to be a top 10 pick before a knee injury in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl pushed him to the second round, has proven to be one of the best in the NFL. Smith missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from surgery to repair the injury.
Still, the Cowboys inking Smith before quarterback Dak Prescott or running back Ezekiel Elliott caused some to scratch their heads on social media.
“He has never complained, never wavered, never missed a workout,” Jerry Jones said during the press conference to announce the deal. “It’s really a great privilege.”
Smith has played in each of the 32 games the past two seasons, including 22 starts. He has 202 tackles in two seasons in the NFL.
