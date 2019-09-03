Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records, odds

Jason Witten: Dallas Cowboys’ expectations have been set

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said expectations have been set high after the maturity the team showed in 2018. By
The Dallas Cowboys open the 2019 season at home against the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

It’s looking more and more like running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be available with his holdout still ongoing. Even if he and the team agreed to a deal in the next couple of days, it’s unlikely Elliott would play much after missing all of training camp.

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: The Cowboys swept the two games in 2018, including the Week 2 meeting in Arlington, 20-13. Dallas dominated the game and led 20-3 with under two minutes remaining before New York scored 10 points in the final 1:27.

The Cowboys won a wild one, 36-35, in the regular-season finale at Giants Stadium.

X factor: Without Elliott, rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris look to get the bulk of the carries.

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Dallas -7; Over/Under: 46.5

