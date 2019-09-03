Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records, odds
The Dallas Cowboys open the 2019 season at home against the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
It’s looking more and more like running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be available with his holdout still ongoing. Even if he and the team agreed to a deal in the next couple of days, it’s unlikely Elliott would play much after missing all of training camp.
Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
What: The Cowboys swept the two games in 2018, including the Week 2 meeting in Arlington, 20-13. Dallas dominated the game and led 20-3 with under two minutes remaining before New York scored 10 points in the final 1:27.
The Cowboys won a wild one, 36-35, in the regular-season finale at Giants Stadium.
X factor: Without Elliott, rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris look to get the bulk of the carries.
TV: KDFW/Ch. 4
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan
Line: Dallas -7; Over/Under: 46.5
