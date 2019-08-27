Updated Cowboys 53-man roster predictions: Where art thou Zeke, season is drawing near

Jason Garrett after Cowboys’ win over Texans in the preseason Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett discusses his team's dominant performance in a 34-0 win over the Houston Texans in the preseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett discusses his team's dominant performance in a 34-0 win over the Houston Texans in the preseason.

“O Zeke, Zeke! Wherefore art thou Zeke?”

Yes, after the drama of the last week regarding fallout from owner Jerry Jones’ “Zeke Who” joke, the story of running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout is starting to become a Shakespearean tragedy.

There are elements of good/evil, internal/external pressures, fate/fortune, greed and a tragic hero like in all of Shakespeare’s work.

Will it be Jones or Elliott who succumbs to their fatal flaw that brings a downfall to the Cowboys in 2019 or will this situation go against the norm and have a happy ending?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both are seemingly dug in right now but the season is fast approaching. Final roster cuts are slated for Saturday with the season opener on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants in Arlington.

Add stubbornness to the list of common themes to this potential Jones-Elliott Cowboys tragedy.

PREDICTING THE DALLAS COWBOYS 53-MAN ROSTER

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Dak Prescott Backup: Cooper Rush

So much for the great backup quarterback battle of 2019. Prescott is entrenched as the starter and so is Rush as his trusted backup. Mike White has done nothing to change the order of things. He has been a disappointment. Rush has improved throughout camp and has showed some of the old magic that allowed him to unseat offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the backup job as a rookie in 2017.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Running back (4)

Starters: RB Ezekiel Elliott, FB Jamize Olawale. Backups: Tony Pollard, Jordan Chunn

There is no question the Cowboys will keep three running backs and a fullback. Olawele’s versatility will allow him to play running back in a game if necessary. The question is which three running backs will stick? Will Ezekiel Elliott be back in the fold by then? He is still holding out in Cabo in search of a new contract, threatening to miss games if the Cowboys don’t come correct. Who will blink first? One thing is clear, Pollard is the real deal. He will make plays and be part of the offense from Day 1 with or without Elliott. If Elliott is back, look for the Cowboys to keep Chunn over Alfred Morris. If Elliott does not return, it will be Chunn and Morris behind Pollard.

Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Tight end (3)

Starter: Jason Witten. Backups: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Jason Witten is probably still screaming at the game officials after being called for a questionable illegal block in the back in the 34-0 victory against the Texans. His competitiveness and passion still have no equals. He is back in the starting lineup after a year-long sabbatical with ESPN. Blake Jarwin has picked up where he left off at the end of the last season and will have packages in the offense. Schultz is No. 3.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Receiver (6)

Starters: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup. Backups: Randall Cobb, Cedrick Wilson, Devin Smith, Tavon Austin

The three have been set with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Randall Cobb, though the emerging Gallup may open the season as the No. 1 receiver with Cooper nursing plantar fasciitis. Cooper is still expected to sign a long-term contract extension, but nobody has had a better camp Gallup. The wait for Noah Brown, who has yet to practice because of an offseason knee injury, is over. You can’t make the club in the tub. The Cowboys likely keep him on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. Meanwhile, Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson have forced their way on to the 53 with excellent camps and preseason play. Smith has been outstanding and Wilson is even more valuable because of his versatility in being able to return punts.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Offensive line (9)

Starters: LT Tyron Smith, LG Connor Williams, C Travis Frederick, RG Zack Martin, RT La’el Collins. Backups: Cam Fleming, Connor McGovern, Joe Looney, Xavier Su’a-Filo

Back injuries to Smith and Martin are starting to become a concern. Martin has been out since the first week of camp out of precaution. Smith has missed the last week. The Cowboys hope both are ready for the start of the season. Any talk of trading Xavier Su’a-Filo has slowed down because of Martin’s back injury. The other issue is Connor McGovern’s pectoral injury. There were high hopes for the third-round pick from Penn State being able to walk in and given them immediate depth at guard and center. He has yet to practice at all in camp or play in the preseason.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Defensive line (10)

Starters: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Maliek Collins, DT Antwuan Woods, DE Tyrone Crawford. Backups: Trysten Hill, Chris Covington, Kerry Hyder, Joe Jackson, Dorance Armstrong, Taco Charlton.**Randy Gregory (suspended) **Robert Quinn (suspended)

The defensive line is something to be excited about, especially with the returns of Lawrence and Crawford from the “Physically Unable to Perform” list and outstanding play of Collins, Woods, Armstrong, Charlton and Hyder in camp and the preseason. Collins is a future Pro Bowler. The Cowboys will have to make a tough cut when Quinn returns after a two-game suspension. Charlton can’t be used as trade bait early because they need him. But a mid-season trade is possible. The only reason for disappointment is a lack of real noise from Hill, the rookie second-round pick.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Linebacker (6)

Starters: Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch. Backups: Joe Thomas, Justin Phillips, Justin March-Lillard.

This final spot appears to be a battle between two undrafted free agents: Luke Gifford and Justin Phillips. Gifford was the leader after a strong start to training camp and an interception in the preseason opener. But he suffered a high sprain in that game and has been sidelined since. Phillips has stolen the Cindarella story and final roster spot with a strong last two weeks after he re-signed a week into camp. Phillips was part the initial undrafed class but was cut after minicamp in June. He has steadily risen up the depth chart since being re-signed July 31.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Defensive backs (10)

Starters: CB Byron Jones, CB Chido Awuzie, S Jeff Heath, S Xavier Woods. Backups: Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Donovan Olumba, C.J. Goodwin, Kavon Frazier

There Cowboys will have a tough roster decision at cornerback if Byron Jones can get cleared to return from the PUP list. He is still rehabbing from offseason hip surgery, but there is hope. If he is back, then the final two spots at cornerback will be decided between Donovan Olumba, rookie Mike Jackson and C. J. Goodwin. Olumba has had the best camp but there may be a ceiling on his future. Jackson is a fifth round pick when the size to develop under Kris Richard. Goodwin is the best on special teams. All three can’t stick. Look for the Cowboys to place Jackson on short-term injured reserve. He could make the final roster then go in IR.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Specialists (3)

Starters: K Brett Maher, P Chris Jones, LS L.P. Ladouceur

The Cowboys are breathing a little easier about Maher after he made two field goals in the 34-0 blowout of the Texans. But this is a week-by-week concern. And he should be perfect kicking indoors at AT&T Stadium. The question is whether he can be consistent and trusted outdoors, like against the Redskins at FedEx Field in Week 2.

Bob Booth Bob Booth