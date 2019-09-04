BREAKING: Cowboys make Ezekiel Elliott richest back in NFL history with $90M contract

Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrive from Cabo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

And just like that, the drama of the summer is over, regarding running back Ezekiel Elliott. He is a holdout no more and no longer disgruntled about his contract.

Elliott and the Cowboys came to terms on long-term contract extension Tuesday.

Per sources, the deal is for $90 million over six years with a whopping $50 million guaranteed added on the two years remaining on his rookie deal, keeping him in a Cowboys uniform until 2026.

He will practice Wednesday and play against the New York Giants in the season opener.

This has been the plan all along. It just took some time to get here.

Elliott missed of all training camp and the preseason in a contract dispute, training alone in Cabo San Lucas.

A good indicator that things were getting close was Elliott flying back to DFW from Cabo Tuesday afternoon so he could be available to practice on Wednesday, if a deal did get done.

Upon arrival at DFW Airport, a seemingly happy Elliott told a throng of reporters and cameras, “I’ve been ready.”

His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, acknowledged a deal is very close with the Cowboys.

“I think Zeke showed his commitment by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. So I think he’s committed. Both sides are.”

The sides had been progressing toward a deal since the weekend, though an issue regarding contract structure and back-loaded money held things up.

Elliott wanted to surpass Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams as the league’s top paid running back.

He got that and more as he riches running back in NFL history.

Gurley got a four-year, $57.5 million extension before last season. It included a $21 million signing bonus, $45 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14.375 million.

Elliott’s averages $15 million per season, most ever for a running back and includes a record $50 million in guaranteed money.

Add in the remaining two years on his rookie deal of $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.099 million in 2020, then Elliott’s total package is whopping $102.9 million until 2026.

Owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism of getting a deal done Tuesday morning on his radio show on KRLD-FM when he spoke of wanting Elliott on the field against the Giants.

It certainly was a change in tune from last week when he said he believed Elliott would miss the opener.

Time was of the essence.

The team has Tuesday off and will resume practice for the Giants game on Wednesday.

“It’s Tuesday. You better be preparing with the people you have available to you,” Jones said. “We are preparing with the people we have now. It would be great if Zeke would be in that group. We will see how today goes, how tomorrow goes, how the ensuing hours pan out.”

“He should be fresh.”

Fresh and paid.