If Dallas Cowboys sign Zeke Wednesday, will Jerry Jones be sitting by his side?

If Ezekiel Elliott signs a much-reported long-term contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday will Jerry Jones be there to welcome him back?

Jones is scheduled to make an appearance at the New York Stock Exchange for Comstock Resources, the energy company that Jones helped boost with a large investment in 2018.

If the Cowboys sign Elliott in the morning before the team holds its first official game week practice of 2019 Wednesday, it seems unlikely Jones would be available to make it back to The Star in time. Perhaps the Cowboys would delay the announcement until the afternoon. Or have Elliott practice while the final details of the deal are worked out between the Cowboys and Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux. Arceneaux accompanied Elliott on a flight back from Mexico on Tuesday afternoon and said a deal is “very, very close.”

Arceneaux was not happy with Jones’ “Zeke who?” quip after the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Rams in Hawaii last month. Did some feelings really get hurt?

That seems highly unlikely, especially since no one has proven to have a tougher skin than Jones.

But if the two sides are indeed really close, will Jones be far away when the deal is announced?