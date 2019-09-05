This Star-Telegram photo of Tom Landry became iconic. Now, the NFL is honoring it.

This Star-Telegram photo of Tom Landry has been named one of the 100 greatest photos Star-Telegram archives

An iconic Star-Telegram photo of former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry has been selected as one of the 100 greatest photos in NFL history.

Former Star-Telegram photographer Paul Moseley shot the image, which shows a classic silhouette of Landry on the sideline wearing his fedora. It was taken during Landry’s final game on Dec. 18, 1988, at Texas Stadium. The Cowboys lost to the Eagles 23-7.

Jerry Jones bought the team and fired Landry in February 1989.

“We had enough people then where we could assign photographers to different things and I think for that game I was assigned to just do Landry,” Moseley said. “To look for a last-game photo.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 100 greatest photos were selected by a panel of photographers and photo editors to celebrate 100 years of the NFL.

Texas Stadium, which the Cowboys played in until moving into AT&T Stadium in 2009, wasn’t the easiest stadium to shoot in during day games because of the shadows, Moseley said.

“You were in either wicked bright sunlight or in dark, dark, dark,” he said. “But it was perfect for a silhouette like that. I remember camping out in the shadows and shooting toward the sunlight and looking for a silhouette.”

Moseley wasn’t sure if he had nailed the image until hours later after the game, back in the Star-Telegram office, when the film was developed. That’s right, kids, this was long before digital cameras allowed for instant editing.

“There was no checking the back of your camera, that’s for sure,” he said. “I had no idea but the position he was in was a good position and I knew I was safe on exposure and all that stuff. It was kind of pins and needles for a little bit.”

Moseley, who started at the paper in 1981, was speechless when he was told the image would be included in the NFL’s top 100.

“It was a total surprise. I didn’t say a word for a few seconds. I know a lot of those pictures. If ever there was a time to say I’m not worthy, this is it,” said Moseley, who turns 65 in a couple of weeks. “It’s nice to see an old one come around again and get a new life. I’m really proud of it and kind of stunned it made the cut.”

The Cowboys are featured in a few other photos in the top 100, including Jackie Smith after a dropped touchdown pass in Super Bowl XIII and Dwight Clark’s game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFC Championship game.

SHARE COPY LINK Former Cowboys scout Gil Brandt joins Tex Schramm, Tom Landry in the Hall of Fame: What we did was revolutionary