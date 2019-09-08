Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott could be signing new contract soon, Jerry Jones says

Jerry Jones reacts to Dallas Cowboys’ offensive fireworks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to the impressive season-opening win over the New York Giants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to the impressive season-opening win over the New York Giants.

Dak Prescott played arguably is best game as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback and he could be getting paid soon.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a long-term deal with his fourth-year quarterback could be only days away from happening.

Jones was asked about negotiations with Prescott after the quarterback threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the Cowboys’ 35-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He’s only thrown for more than 405 yards once in his career.

“Oh, yes, I do know that we’ll get it done,” Jones said. “It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent. Without being real clear, bright lined. It’s not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”

When asked about Jones’ comments, Prescott said his focus remains on the next game.

