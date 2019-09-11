Funniest football coach of all-time? This viral video makes a strong case

Nick Petraccione/MontanaSports.com

There have been some very funny football coaches throughout the years.

Bum Phillips, John McKay and Les Miles come to mind. But thanks to a viral video montage posted on Twitter earlier this week, we have a new contender for funniest football coach of all-time.

Former Montana Tech coach Bob Green coached the Orediggers for 24 seasons before retiring after the 2010 season with a 140-116-1 record. He’s a former Marine and Vietnam veteran and still works for the school as a development officer.

His witticisms and odd choices for metaphors over the years have been put together in a video by Bozeman, Montana, sports director Nick Petraccione, who works for KBZK and KXLF.

As of noon Wednesday, the video has been retweeted more than 54,000 times and liked more than 182,000 times. Bozeman has a population of about 46,000.

It’s not just what Green says during interviews, it’s how he sounds and looks that adds to the comedy value.

He compares taking control of a game early to that first day of marriage “when you’re wife takes control early.” He compares his team’s play to the “kid who plays second French horn in the school band; we gotta play better.”

Or comparing the duality of a game situation: “It’s like watching your Mother-In-Law go off a cliff in a Cadillac. You’ve got mixed feelings.”

Or having a short memory: “Just like in the third grade, two of the best years of my life.”

There’s many more gems and they’re all here thanks to Petraccione, who should win some sort of Emmy for this compilation.

This is by far the funniest coach in college football history.



Ladies and gentlemen, Montana Tech's Bob Green. pic.twitter.com/K52YWfhBUQ — Nick Petraccione (@NickPetraccione) September 7, 2019