Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Michael Gallup says yards after a catch demoralizes defenses Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup led the team with 158 yards on seven catches in the season-opening, 35-17, win over the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys stay within the NFC East Division in Week 2 with a road game against the Washington Redskins. The teams split their two meetings in 2018, with the Redskins holding on to a 20-17 win at FedExField on Oct. 21.

The Cowboys are coming off a dominating 35-17 win against the New York Giants. The Redskins built a 20-7 halftime lead on the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 32-27 in Philly.

Dallas Cowboys (1-0) vs. Washington Redskins (0-1)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

What: Dak Prescott is coming off one of his most impressive games after throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants. Ezekiel Elliott had 53 yards and a score on just 13 carries after missing all of training camp. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three scores in the loss to the Eagles.

X factor: The Cowboys defense allowed 17 points, including a touchdown late against the Giants, but still allowed 474 yards and 25 first downs. Dallas didn’t allow that many yards in a game all of 2018.

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys 4.5

