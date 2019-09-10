Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Dallas Cowboys’ receiver Michael Gallup says yards after a catch demoralizes defenses

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup led the team with 158 yards on seven catches in the season-opening, 35-17, win over the New York Giants. By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup led the team with 158 yards on seven catches in the season-opening, 35-17, win over the New York Giants. By

The Dallas Cowboys stay within the NFC East Division in Week 2 with a road game against the Washington Redskins. The teams split their two meetings in 2018, with the Redskins holding on to a 20-17 win at FedExField on Oct. 21.

The Cowboys are coming off a dominating 35-17 win against the New York Giants. The Redskins built a 20-7 halftime lead on the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 32-27 in Philly.

Dallas Cowboys (1-0) vs. Washington Redskins (0-1)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

What: Dak Prescott is coming off one of his most impressive games after throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants. Ezekiel Elliott had 53 yards and a score on just 13 carries after missing all of training camp. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three scores in the loss to the Eagles.

X factor: The Cowboys defense allowed 17 points, including a touchdown late against the Giants, but still allowed 474 yards and 25 first downs. Dallas didn’t allow that many yards in a game all of 2018.

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys 4.5

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to the impressive season-opening win over the New York Giants.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  