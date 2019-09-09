How do you celebrate big Dallas Cowboys’ win? Dak Prescott promotes United Way

Dak Prescott says Jerry Jones is doing exactly what he said he was going to do: ‘He’s keeping the core together’ Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said owner Jerry Jones told him that he intended on on keeping the core of the team together. "He's doing exactly what he said he would do."

Dak Prescott isn’t content with just having a historic day as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback.

No, he also wants to be the perfect pitchman and champion of those less fortunate, which is quickly building towards Dirk Nowitzki territory in the pantheon of DFW sports legends. At least in regard to his charity.

Prescott, who threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboy’s 35-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, retweeted an official Cowboys’ social media post touting him as Sunday’s player of the game.

But Prescott’s post was about promoting donating meals to the United Way.

“Felt good to put up 4 touchdowns for Cowboys Nation,” Prescott posted on Twitter Monday afternoon. “but it felt even better knowing that means @Pepsi is donating 400 meals to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Tarrant County.”

Felt good to put up 4 touchdowns for Cowboys Nation, but it felt even better knowing that means @Pepsi is donating 400 meals to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Tarrant County #PepsiCauseForCelebration #ad https://t.co/F7C1ZUJAIV — Dak Prescott (@dak) September 9, 2019

He included the hashtags #PepsiCauseForCelebration and #ad with the tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Prescott posted a humorous commercial spot for Campbell’s Soup, which is one of his bigger endorsement deals.

Those are the only two posts on his Twitter account, which is followed by 1.2 million people, since Sunday’s win.

His last previous message before the season opener was an endorsement for Oikos Protein on Saturday.